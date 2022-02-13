Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $5.54 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $173.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $158.96 and a 1-year high of $193.31.

