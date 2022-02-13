Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 314,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.52% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,309,000 after buying an additional 425,697 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,751,000 after buying an additional 49,399 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,741,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 605,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after buying an additional 19,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

