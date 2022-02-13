Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 781,763 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 314.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781,763 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.59% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $28,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,588,000 after purchasing an additional 111,493 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,621,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,884,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 492,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,886,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.