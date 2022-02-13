Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,378 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.48% of Flywire worth $22,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 784.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 140,634 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 42,964 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 186,732 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 490,160 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,630.

FLYW opened at $29.44 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

