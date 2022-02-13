Folgory Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,184.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $29,184.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00105164 BTC.

About Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.