Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.
Shares of FTS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 772,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $48.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortis stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
