Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 12,409 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $23,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 731,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,285,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,261,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,569,000 after purchasing an additional 396,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.52. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $103.73 and a one year high of $110.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

