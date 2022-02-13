Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 130,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of Orla Mining worth $25,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter worth $96,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $923.55 million and a PE ratio of -33.91. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.02.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

