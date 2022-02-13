Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 309,046 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 972.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,046 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $25,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after buying an additional 242,040 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after buying an additional 179,285 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,876,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,942,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,383,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42.

