Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 5,975 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,060,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $60.02 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

