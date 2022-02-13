Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 46,865 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,865 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $25,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $268.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

