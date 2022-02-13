Franklin Resources Inc. Has $22.95 Million Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of TriMas worth $22,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 99.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 31.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

TRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $32.34 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.