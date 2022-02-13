Franklin Resources Inc. Has $23.88 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,553 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $23,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after buying an additional 83,513 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $216.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.29 and a 200 day moving average of $244.82. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.79 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.