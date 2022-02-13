Franklin Resources Inc. Has $24.55 Million Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.32% of Azure Power Global worth $24,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Azure Power Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at $405,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Azure Power Global Limited has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

