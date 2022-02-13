Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $25,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $141.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.