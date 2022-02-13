Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 27,996 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,996 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Columbia Sportswear worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of COLM opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.76.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

