Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 30,073 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,484 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 30,073 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $24,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

AEM opened at $49.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

