Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 32,915 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,915 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $23,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.