Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 48,695 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,695 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Legend Biotech worth $22,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $40.55 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

