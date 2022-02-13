Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 59.3% in January

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JETMF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. 8,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 24.42. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

