Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.90 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Lederman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $51,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBLI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $377.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.13%.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

