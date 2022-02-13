GlobalBoost-Y Market Cap Tops $158,536.34 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $158,536.34 and $2,686.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,767.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,854.11 or 0.06833391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.94 or 0.00294344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.36 or 0.00778994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00078580 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00406432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00217861 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

