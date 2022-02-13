Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Down 59.2% in January

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GSPT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 129,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. Golden Star Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.91.
Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile
