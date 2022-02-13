Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Down 59.2% in January

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GSPT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 129,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. Golden Star Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

Get Golden Star Enterprises alerts:

Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.