Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC also posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $20.19 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.35.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

