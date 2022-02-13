Golff (GOF) Price Tops $0.12

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Golff has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Golff coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golff has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golff alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00037412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00105473 BTC.

Golff Profile

Golff (CRYPTO:GOF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.