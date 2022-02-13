Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,747 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $295.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.57.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.64.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

