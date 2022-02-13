Govi (GOVI) Price Hits $1.30 on Major Exchanges

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Govi has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Govi has a total market capitalization of $14.06 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00003055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,845,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

