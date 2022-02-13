Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJX. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 227.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. Great Ajax has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $284.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

