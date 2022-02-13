Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 14,203 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 152,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,536 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 86,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

