Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,254 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

