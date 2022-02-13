Gulden (NLG) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $2,412.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00298049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001015 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 560,174,814 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

