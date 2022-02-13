Handshake One Day Volume Reaches $348,506.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $107.26 million and approximately $348,506.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,894.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.88 or 0.06821606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00294376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.74 or 0.00775149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00078347 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00403228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00217813 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 465,757,259 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

