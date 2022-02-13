Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.42 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $71.17 million and approximately $23.42 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $106.38 or 0.00253402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 685,286 coins and its circulating supply is 669,050 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

