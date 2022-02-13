Head to Head Comparison: Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) vs. CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Persimmon alerts:

This table compares Persimmon and CapitaLand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Persimmon $4.27 billion 2.46 $819.71 million N/A N/A CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.41 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A

Persimmon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CapitaLand.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Persimmon and CapitaLand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Persimmon 1 4 3 0 2.25 CapitaLand 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Persimmon pays an annual dividend of $5.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Volatility and Risk

Persimmon has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Persimmon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Persimmon and CapitaLand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Persimmon N/A N/A N/A CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Persimmon beats CapitaLand on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services. Its diversified global real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices and homes. The Group focuses on Singapore and China as our core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia. The company also has one of the largest real estate fund management businesses with assets located in Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.