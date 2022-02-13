Head to Head Survey: Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gulf Island Fabrication and Fathom Digital Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.65%. Given Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fathom Digital Manufacturing is more favorable than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication -19.76% -9.72% -6.05% Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication $250.96 million 0.24 -$27.38 million ($2.07) -1.87 Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats Gulf Island Fabrication on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats. The Fabrication & Services segment engages in the fabrication of complex steel structures for offshore production and offshore wind developments as well as onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG and industrial facilities and also provides maintenance and other services in onshore facilities and on offshore platforms and performs municipal and civil works projects. The Corporate segment represents expenses that do not directly relate to the operating segments. The company was founded by Alden J. Laborde in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

