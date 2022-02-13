Hertz Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,944.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $434,400.79 and approximately $9,944.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.67 or 0.06816180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,195.68 or 0.99738519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00046873 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00048856 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

