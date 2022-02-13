HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 18,892 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of FOX by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of FOX by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.