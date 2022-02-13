Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stake Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038,685 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.76% of Hillenbrand worth $23,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,940,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:HI opened at $47.29 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

