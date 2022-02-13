Hive (HIVE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.29 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Hive has a market cap of $424.57 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003746 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 396,490,254 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.