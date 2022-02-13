Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.22% of Horace Mann Educators worth $119,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. KEMPER Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at about $32,573,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 247,109 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 138,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.58. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

