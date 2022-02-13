Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock opened at $638.41 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $625.25 and its 200-day moving average is $622.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

