Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 951.50 ($12.87).

Several research firms have recently commented on HWDN. Berenberg Bank lowered Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.60) to GBX 940 ($12.71) in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.85) to GBX 1,050 ($14.20) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.81) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($14.40) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 767.80 ($10.38) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 856.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 899.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 687 ($9.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 985.80 ($13.33).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

