Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 960,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.