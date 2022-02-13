Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.