Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $2.72 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $41,745.46 or 0.99948112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.81 or 0.06823099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.84 or 0.99987337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00048226 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

