HYCON Hits Market Capitalization of $498,970.52 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $498,970.52 and $839,021.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00050578 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.