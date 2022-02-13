IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IAA worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $35.67 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.63.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

