Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Update

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBER. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $160,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $433,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBER traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 24,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,953. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

