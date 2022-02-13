Idena (IDNA) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Idena has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $114,798.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 80,724,938 coins and its circulating supply is 57,266,072 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

