Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 634,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IDRA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 368,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.