IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is American Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,584 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 6.6% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $245,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $515.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $568.45 and its 200 day moving average is $622.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

